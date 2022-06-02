Funeral service for John Hulon Mayfield, age 54, of Jones Creek, Texas , will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 3, 2022, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be at Lakewood Funeral Chapel from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Gulf Prairie Cemetery, Jones Creek, Texas. The family will receive friends following the funeral at Fraternal Order of Eagles Brazosport 3111, located at 6818 E Hwy 332, Freeport, Texas.
John was born July 23, 1967 , in Freeport, Texas , to Clyde and Hulene “Doll” Mayfield. He loved animals, especially snakes, fish and lizards. He had all of those at his house and called it his “Zoo”. John also loved cars and trucks. He loved going to the racetrack and never missed a NHRA Spring Nationals event. He loved fishing and being outdoors.
He was a Rigger/Ironworker and was a longtime employee of ICS. He made many dear friends on the job and was loved by many!!!
Survivors include his mother, Hulene “Doll” Mayfield; sisters, Dolene M. Hurst (husband, Ronnie) and Patricia A. Sharp; brother, Jerry L. Mayfield (wife, Terri); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; also special friend, Bonnie Alanis.
John was preceded by his father, Clyde E. Mayfield; and his nephew, Loma Kahl Lawrence.
Pallbearers will be Joseph C. Reed, Jr, Kaden Reed, Phillip Vernor, Stan Jennings, Arnold Conde and Mark Romero.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.