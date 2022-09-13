Eulice Earl Fox, Jr., 90, of Brazoria, passed away on September 10, 2022, in Lake Jackson. Earl was born on March 18, 1932, in Foreman, Arkansas, to parents Eulice Earl and Zella Whisenhunt Fox.
Earl proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Earl married Rosemary Ryder in 1956. He worked for Dow Chemical Company for 34 years until his retirement in 1988.
Earl is preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary; his parents; daughters, Brenda Gail Smith and Dianna Lynn Dobbs; his second wife, Myrta and his siblings, Joyce Fontenot, Floyce Haggard, Grady Fox and Georgia Bowman; and his grandson, Jake Fox.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Ann Jones and husband, Gregg; sons, Richard Earl Fox and wife, Kathy and Darrell Wayne Fox and wife, Holly. Earl is also survived by numerous grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
A Visitation for Earl will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, with a Funeral Service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chad Fox, Derek Fox, Clint Lobpries, Cody Cook, Cole Roch and Mark Varner.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at Sodalis assisted living in Lake Jackson for taking care of our Father; Earl was very fond of all the staff.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.