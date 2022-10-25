Cathryn Watson Hall

Cathryn “Cathy” Watson Hall, 85, left this earth early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022, on her journey to join her beloved husband, Hershel Floyd Hall, in Heaven.
Cathryn was proceeded in death by her parents, Clyde and Elizabeth Watson; grandparents, Tom and Minnie Watson; brothers, Dr. Thomas J. Watson and Eugene “Gene” Watson; and stepmother, Loyce Watson.
Cathryn is survived by her stepchildren, Doak Hall, Kim Allen and husband, David; granddaughters, McKenna and Jamie; grandson, Ronnie Sorters and his wife, Erica; great-grandson, Cole; stepsister, Sandy Hudspeth and stepbrother, Raymond Jimmerson; along with many cousins, and a host of friends. Two of her special friends are Debby Voorhies and Ron Mercer.
Cathryn was born in Center, Texas, and was a graduate of the class of 1955, at Center High School. After obtaining her teaching degree, she taught for over 35 years in the Brazoria area schools. She taught history and traveled and coached the cheerleaders for many years.
Cathryn and Floyd were very active in the community and participated in the annual trail rides until their health no longer allowed them to do so. In the last few years, her sweet cats, Cleo, Romeo and Precious offered her a world of companionship.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Restwood Funeral Home (1038 West Plantation Dr., Clute, Texas 77531) followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.
She will then be taken to Center, Texas, for her final resting place. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Park (1552 State Hwy 7 E., Center, Texas 75935). Everyone is invited to attend lunch following the service at the JOI Ranch (5198 FM 2026, Tenaha, Texas 75974).
