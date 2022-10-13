John Alan Luckenbach, of Lake Jackson, passed away October 6, 2022. He was born January 28, 1947 , in Sugarland, Texas , to Austin Albert and Mollie Sue Luckenbach.
Johnny (Luke) graduated from Brazosport High School in 1965 , and received a bachelor’s degree from Lamar University in 1969 , where he served as the mascot Cardinal Big Red. His knowledge and easy manner soon led to great success in sales to include valve companies and high rise condos from Baton Rouge to Chicago to Southern California and finally Houston.
Led by his adventurous spirit, Johnny would take up many hobbies to include scuba diving, deep sea fishing, snow skiing and golf which he would enjoy with lifelong friends made along the way. Johnny would ultimately retire to enjoy fair weather and good friends on South Padre Island.
In 2019, he returned to Lake Jackson , and moved in with his beloved sister, Judie, which afforded him the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Judie Sue Luckenbach Woolam.
He is survived by his nephew, Kyle Woolam; his wife, Bonnie; their children, Luke, Drew and Samantha; niece, Martha Bennett; her children, Peighton and Pyper.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 15, 1:00 p.m., Lakewood Funeral Chapel, Lake Jackson, Texas , with David Luckenbach officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
