Christopher George Harpham

Christopher “Chris” Harpham, 48, of Danbury, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Sugarland, Texas. Chris was born on September 11, 1974, in Belleville, to Mike and Doris Harpham. Chris grew up in Superior, Nebraska , until the family moved to St. Louis, Missouri , in the seventh grade. Chris attended Parkway South High School in Manchester, Missouri.
Chris moved to the Brazosport area in 1997. He soon began a career in the spa manufacturing business. Chris began his 21year career with Sunbelt Spas Manufacturing in 2001.
Chris enjoyed singing in the church choir, playing poker with friends, watching his nieces and nephews in their activities and helping others. He began taking Jiu-Jitsu in 2010 , at LX Jiu-Jitsu. On July 9, 2022, he earned his black belt. He also gave of his time and touched so many lives assisting in classes at the Jiu-Jitsu school.
Chris’s proudest moment was the birth of his son Bailey. He loved being a dad and spending time with Bailey. He was also a great uncle. Chris could be found at sporting events cheering on his nieces and nephews and at dance recitals.
Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents , Chester and Eva Jane Harig ; paternal grandparents , George and Lucille Harpham ; and brothers , Scott and Tony Harpham.
He is survived by his son,Bailey Harpham;parents,Mike and Doris Harpham;sister-in-law,Jenny Harpham;nephews,Michael, Timothy, Nick, Patrick, and Daniel Harpham;nieces,Elizabeth and Katherine Harpham;uncle,Terry andaunt,Pat Harig, Aunt Nancy Bowman;and numerous cousins.
Serving as Pallbearers are Michael Harpham, Timothy Harpham, Nick Harpham, Patrick Harpham, Daniel Harpham, Tom Bowden, Leo Xavier, Pat Murphy.
There will be a V isitation on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 12:30 to 2:00p.m. at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson. Funeral service to follow immediately at 2 :00 p.m. The Reverend Allan Trafford to officiate.
Memorial gifts may be made to the GoFundMe to assist with medical expenses and funeral.
