Antonio “Tony, Todo, IBM” Liserio Jr.
October 30, 1957 –
June 11, 2022
Antonio “Tony, Todo, IBM” Liserio Jr. returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Antonio was born on October 30, 1957, to Antonio Liserio and Minnie Galvan in Port Lavaca, Texas. He graduated from Bloomington High School, in 1976, and proudly enlisted in the United States Army where he served as an Avionic Navigation Equipment Repairman in Germany.
Upon return from the US Army in 1980, he settled in Bay City, Texas, married the love of his life, Maria Teresa Rodriguez, and began his 29-year career with Phillips 66/ConocoPhillips. Shortly thereafter, the couple welcomed their two sons, Lonnie Ray Liserio, in 1982, and Andy Louis Liserio, in 1983.
Tony was a truly hard worker that loved being outside working in the yard, at the pasture, or at church and would drop everything to help someone out. He also took great joy in sitting on the porch catching up with family and friends. Antonio was a kind, successful, and loving man who took pride in helping others. He was a dedicated friend to all he encountered and was loyal to all he considered friends. He was full of humor and strived to make others laugh and smile.
Tony was a devout Catholic and proud member of the West Brazos Knights of Columbus as a fourth degree Knight. He took pride in attending weekly mass and volunteering at Thursday night Bingo as well as many other functions and events with his fellow Knights. Sunday after church, and Thanksgiving Day were reserved for “his team”, the Dallas Cowboys, as he was a loyal fan throughout the entirety of his life. First and foremost, in Tony’s life was God, his wife and family, and the Cowboys until his treasured granddaughters were born. He prioritized being their number one fan and took pride in supporting them. Poppa was his favorite title and brought him so much joy.
Preceded in death by father, Antonio Liserio; brothers Johnny Ray Liserio and Louis Liserio.
Antonio is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Maria Teresa Liserio; his two sons, Lonnie Liserio, of Sweeny, and Andy Liserio, wife, Leah, and their two children, Avery and Leighton, of Brazoria; his mom, Minnie Martinez, of Bay City; sister, Mary Heysquierdo, of Wild Peach; brothers, Robert Liserio (Sandra); Alfonso Liserio; Johnny Joe Liserio; sister, Lisa De La Rosa; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, and friends that he felt were like family.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, with a Rosary to be Recited at 6:30 p.m. at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr, West Columbia, Texas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 301 N. McKinney St, Sweeny, Texas. Interment will follow in Sweeny Cemetery.
