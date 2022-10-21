James Williams

James Ray “J.R.” Williams

January 22, 1951 –

October 18, 2022

James Ray “J.R.” Williams, 71, of Jones Creek, Texas, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday afternoon prior to the services.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the chapel of C.T. Baker and Sons Funeral Home, in West Columbia. Interment will follow in Sweeny Cemetery.

