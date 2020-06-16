Theresa Kokena O’Leary
August 2, 1938 –
June 12, 2020
Theresa Kokena O’Leary, 81, of Brazoria passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on August 2, 1938 to Margaret Campbell.
She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1956.
She married Robert S. O’Leary on July 2, 1957 and would have been married 60 years before his death in April 2017.
Theresa was very active in the real estate business as a Broker/Owner for many years and also served on Brazoria Chamber of Commerce as a director. Her biggest passion was found in her yard. She was a master gardener and floral designer. She donated all her fruit and citrus to local food banks as well as senior care facilities. She truly had a green thumb. Never a day went by when she was not in her yard caring for all her plants. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert O’Leary; mother and father, Margaret and Audrey Campbell; and daughter, Lee Blackstock O’Leary.
She is survived by her sons, Chris O’Leary, Brazoria, Philip O’Leary, California; granddaughters, Cady O’Leary Lanfear (Paul Lanfear), Brazoria, Sarah O’Leary, College Station, Joshua, Adam, Erin Lynn Faucett; brother, Michael Kokena (Annabelle), Port Lavaca; great-grandkids, Wyatt and Walker Lanfear; and several nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be friends of the family.
Funeral services will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979) 798-9113.
