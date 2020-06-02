David Bennis Ramsey
June 5, 1945 –
May 27, 2020
In the early morning of Wednesday, May 27, 2020, David Bennis Ramsey; loving husband and father of two children, was taken by the Lord at the age of 74 in Sweeny, Texas. David who was known for his compassion, jokes and work ethic will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
David was born on June 5, 1945 in Bromley, Kent, England to Ben and Diane (Lock) Ramsey. He graduated from Westbury High School in 1963 and received his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches in 1968, where he was a member of the Delta Sigma fraternity. He received his master´s degree in Wildlife and Fisheries from Texas A&M University in 1973, where he was a member of the Wildlife Honor Society. David joined the United States Navy in 1968, rank of Ensign.
He married Bartlett Ann Milam in 1969 and they raised two sons, Bret and Brad. David and Bartlett moved to Angleton, Texas in 1973, where he first worked for Texas A&M Extension Service. He then went to Dow Chemical TS&D, working his way up to becoming a Senior Developmental Chemist and then Project Leader at Dow, where he developed a number of patents.
David had a passion for golfing, fishing, hunting and sports, especially Texas Aggies, Houston Texans and Astros. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, his kind and compassionate spirit, and believed that his greatest accomplishment in life were his two children.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ben; mother, Diane; and his son, Brad.
David is survived by his wife, Bartlett; his son, Bret; his daughter-in-law, Andrea; his grandchildren, Haley, Thomas, Marie-Therese, Felicity, Isabel, Clare; his brothers, Russell and Mark and their wives, Ann and Rita; niece, Suzanne Moran; nephews, Denton, Hunter, Christian; and many family and friends.
The family of David Ramsey wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time, especially the pallbearers; Tim Roye, Tuck Kemper, Pat Hefferman, Brad Lewno, James Broussard, Blake Bartholome, John Pressa, Don Schwank, Fuzzy Martin, and Aaron Collier, and the staff at the Sweeny House, Sweeny Hospital, Dr Leal and the hospitality of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3rd, 12:00 p.m. at Callaway — Jones Funeral Home in Bryan, Texas, followed by a rosary at 2:00 p.m. The burial service will be held immediately following the rosary at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station, Texas. Reverend Bryan McMaster will be officiating the rosary and the burial. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Callaway — Jones at 3001 S. College Ave, Bryan, Texas 77801.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to a memorial fund at TDECU, 2900 N Velasco St., Angleton, Texas 77515, Angleton Military Moms & Wives, 313 W Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515 or Stephen F. Austin Old 500, PO Box 2694, Angleton, Texas 77516.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.