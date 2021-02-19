Dottie Lea Blake
Dottie Lea Baird Russell Blake passed peacefully to go home to Jesus surrounded by her loving family on February 8, 2021 at the age of 82.
Dottie was born in Indiana in 1938 and then moved to Texas in 1962.
Preceding her in death were her father and mother, Ray and Lucille Baird; and sister, Caroline Baird.
Dottie is survived by her rock, her loving husband of 18 years, Tony Blake; sister, Hazel Collins; children, Missy Duke, Billy and Kitty Russell, Michael and Wylie Blake, Patrick and Patricia Overton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jerred and Tina Green, Rocky and Michelle Reno, Christi Brown, Sean and Cassie Russell, Emily Karl and Graham Blake. Dottie has numerous great-grandchildren; and great- great-grandchildren which she considers her pride and joy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We cannot forget her four-legged fur kids.
Dottie loved dancing with her friends at the American Legion, horseback riding, water skiing, working her cross-word puzzles, and so many other hobbies.
Dottie started her business of DMB Pampered Pets in 1991 where she groomed and boarded many of the surrounding communities four-legged kids treating each and everyone as if they were her own.
Dottie took pride in raising her family and building her business and home.
She loved so many and always had an open door for anybody in need.
We will be holding a private Celebration of Life later per her wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the SPCA of Brazoria County.
