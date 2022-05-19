Christy Lea Spence, 63, of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away on May 13, 2022, after a long and valiant fight with cancer.
Christy was born on October 17, 1958, in McAllen, Texas, but grew up in Bay City, along with her siblings, Stephen (Danette), Don (Katherine), and Sherri.
After graduating college at the Art Institute of Dallas, she went on to pursue her passion working as an Interior Designer. She was exceptionally talented and had a flair for helping others make their homes extra special. It was also during this time that Christy became reacquainted with David, one of her brother’s best friends, when he came to Dallas to join a Super Bowl Watch Party on January 26, 1986. He became the love of her life and they married later that same year on August 23, 1986.
After Christy had their only daughter Alexa, she excelled at motherhood and decided to make it her full-time job. Christy was the foundation of the family. She had a fantastic sense of humor and wit. Whether it was supporting David and his pharmacies or encouraging Alexa to pursue her dreams, she was a constant cheerleader and supporter.
Christy was an avid dog lover. When she wasn’t collecting dachshunds, she could be found enjoying time with friends and family, fine tuning her cooking talents, shopping or watching movies.
Christy was preceded in death by her father, Donald Roots; and her grandparents, Fred and Altah Dayton.
She is survived by David ; and Alexa (Adam); and her mother, Joann.
Her service will take place at Brazospointe Fellowship on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Lake Jackson, Texas.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Christy Lea Spence.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home, located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515, (979) 849-4343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.