Floyd H. Christian, Jr.
January 2, 1939–
June 14, 2022
Floyd H. Christian, Jr. of Rosharon, Texas, passed quietly in his sleep on June 14, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas, on January 2, 1939, to Laurie Dell Knipling Christian and Floyd H. Christian, Sr.
His hobbies were hunting and fishing.
Floyd grew up in Richmond, Texas, and graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1956, where he was class president and a member of the football and golf teams.
Floyd went on to attend Texas A&M University, was a member of the Corp of Cadets, and was elected class president his first year. He attained his undergraduate degree in Business Administration. He subsequently attended the University of Texas Law School where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence. After completing his military service, attaining the rank of Captain, Floyd moved to Angleton, to begin his legal career and raise a family. As a young lawyer, he also pursued his passion for agriculture by farming rice in Brazoria County for over 15 years.
Floyd was a practicing lawyer in Angleton, for 50 years, and a member of Texas Trial Lawyers Association.
He served on the Angleton ISD School Board for 10 years, served as president of the Brazoria County Bar Association and was president of The Association of Former Students A&M Club - Brazoria County.
He was also a member of Lions International Angleton Noon, a member of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce and a member of Angleton First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his companion of 33 years, Susan Mitchell; his son, Corey Christian, of Angleton, wife, Sandi, grandsons, Conner and Carson; granddaughter, Mallori; daughter, Courtney Christian, of Houston, and her companion, Dusty Hall; granddaughters, Ciara, Kayla and Casey; cousins, Richard Knipling, wife, Rennie; Brian Knipling, wife, Keely and Charles Dickerson; along with various other cousins.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Laurie Dell and Floyd Sr.; and his stepdaughter, Teresa L. Herbert.
Honorary pallbearers are Sandy Flint, Jim Christ, Bob Drake, Mat Coyle, Charles Gless
Pallbearers are Conner Christian, Carson Christian, Mallori Christian, Bob Gardner, Bill Williams, Corey Christian
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton, Texas, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, and will conclude at Davis-Greenlawn Cemetery in Rosenberg, Texas.
There will also be a Visitation on Sunday evening, June 19, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home, 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to the following Organizations:
•Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org
•The Teresa L. Herbert Memorial Foundation , PO Box 477, Rosharon, TX 77583
•Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org
•Angleton First United Methodist Church, 219 N. Arcola St., Angleton, TX 77515
•and/or any Veteran’s Association
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home , Angleton, Texas
