Ella Louise Barnett
January 24, 1955 –
June 9, 2020
Ella Louise Barnett, 65, of West Columbia passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her residence surround by her loving family. She was born January 24, 1955 to Jefferson and JoAnn Roe in Bay City, Texas.
Ms. Ella worked with dear friends at C.B.I.S.D. Food Services and was a lifelong member of the Gulf Coast Christian Center where she actively volunteered — teaching, cooking, and serving in whatever capacity she was needed. Ella exemplified her faith in gentle and loving ways and has left a legacy of kindness and generosity to all who knew her.
S he is survived by her husband of 46 years, Guy H. “Buddy” Barnett; father, Jefferson Roe; sons, Donald Barnett and spouse, April, Matthew Barnett and spouse, Faith, William Barnett and spouse, Chastity, Jeremy Barnett and spouse, Tiffany; daughters, Linda Richards and spouse, Mike, Michelle Fulmer and spouse, J.D., Corrie Gibson and spouse, Patrick; sister, Debra Ball and spouse, Patrick; brothers, Truman Groom and spouse, Regina, Kenneth Groom and spouse, Esmeralda; 25 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Triston Barnett, Carson Barnett, Andrew Richards, Evan Richards, Cullen Richards and Madison Richards.
Honorary pallbearers will Blake Mhoon, Mallory Cook, Aydan Barnett, Branson Gibson, Meredith Richards, Dalton Barnett, Brynn Tavarez and Camdyn Barnett.
Funeral services will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Gulf Coast Christian Center in West Columbia, Texas with Pastor Bob Hankins officiating . Burial will follow at Colonial Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until service time.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria.
