Bessie Frances (Listak) Byrd- Mooring
May 28, 1930 -
May 31, 2020
Bessie Frances (Listak) Byrd - Mooring, 90, of Damon passed from this life on May 31, 2020. She was born in Beasley, Texas to Vladimir Peter and Mary Margaret Listak on May 28, 1930.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Benjamin Alvin Mooring; her children, Arthur Mack Byrd, John Gary Byrd and Cheri Ann James; brothers, Jerry Listak and Sidney Listak; sister, Vlasta Ledwig; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur John Byrd; brothers, Vladimir Listak and Pat Vyvial; and son-in-law, Douglas James.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Darrin George officiating. Burial will follow at Damon Cemetery
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia,Texas 77486.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.baker funeralhome.net
