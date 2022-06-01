Rey Aguilera Tenorio, Sr.

Rey Aguilera, 74, of Danbury, Texas , passed away on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. He was born on January 6, 1948 in La Pryor, Texas , to his parents, Lazaro and Herlinda (Aguilera) Tenorio.
Rey was a loving, husband, father, and grandpa. He married the love of his life Apolonia Ramos , on August 8, 1975. He loved his Houston , Texas , and the Houston Astros. Rey was not a man of many hobbies, but he loved ice cream and eating out, especially at La Casona. Rey enjoyed being outdoors and cutting the grass. He also enjoyed feeding the birds donut holes. Rey was a man who loved all, including his neighbors, who held a special place in his heart.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 , at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Danbury, Texas , with Father Ben Smalstra officiating. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Wednesday night, June 1, 2022 , from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Deacon Gerald Peltier will lead the prayer of the rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at St. Anthony’s Cemetery.
Left to cherish Rey’s memory is his wife, Apolonia “Paula” Tenorio;his sons, Rey Tenorio, Jr. (Rosanna) and Robert Tenorio (Diane). Rey is also survived by his grandchildren, Alyssa Tenorio, Joey Rey Sanchez, Priscilla Sanchez, John Sanchez, Kim Parker (Jack) and Molly Pierson; and by his great-grandchildren, Sloane and Oliver Parker.
Rey joined his parents, Lazaro and Herlinda Tenorio; and his son, Carlos Ramos in Heaven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.