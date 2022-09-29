Raymond “Ray” Weeks

Raymond Weeks, 73, of Brazoria passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Sweeny Community Hospital in Sweeny, Texas. He was born on July 2, 1949 in Cleveland, Mississippi to Ruben and Lorel Weeks.
He was a mechanic and loved working on things. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Left to cherish his loving memories; spouse, Lois Mayfield; sons, Douglas Bulger, of Clute, Joseph Bulger and wife, Marilyn, of Lake Jackson and Thomas Mayfield, of Brazoria; daughters, Phyllis Gripp and Debra Moreno, both of Brazoria, Kathy Burt, of Sweeny and Sharon Benge and husband, Alvin, of El Campo; sister, Lois Thomas, of Pearl, Mississippi; brother, Ruben “Johnny” Weeks and wife, Charlene, of Pearl, Mississippi; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brazos Pointe Fellowship Church in Lake Jackson followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Dane officiating.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
