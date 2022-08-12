Louis Calvin Parker, Sr., age 82, of Brazoria, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Wild Peach. Louis was born February 11, 1940, in San Pedro, California, and was the son of Lillian and Chester Nevels.
He attended Columbia High School and then joined the US Army before returning home to Wild Peach. He worked at Dow Chemical for 36 years retiring as a fire fighter/EMT.
He was married to Sharon Tomlinson Parker and was the father to Louis Parker, Jr. (Brenda), of Lake Jackson, Phillip Parker, MD (Amy), of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Shanna Wade (Chet), of Brazoria.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Charliena Davis; and brother, John Nevels, who died in the Vietnam conflict.
He is survived by his brother, Donald Parker (Judy), niece, Dixie Davis (Justin), eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Louis was a prior volunteer fire fighter for Wild Peach, a prior chief union steward for Operating Engineers #564, charter president for Wild Peach Lions Club, and former Worshipful Master of Brazoria Masonic Lodge #327.
Pallbearers will be fellow brothers of the Masonic Lodge.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at First Baptist Church Brazoria, 101 Bernard St. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery.
