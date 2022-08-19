Jeremy Duane “J.D.” Wilson
Jeremy Duane “J.D.” Wilson was born May 22, 1978, met his father in eternal l if e August 12, 2022.
Memorial services for J.D., age 44, of Angleton, Texas , will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 , at Lakewood Funeral Home, 98 N. Dixie Dr. Lake Jackson TX 77566. Family will receive friends from 11:00 a . m . and 1:00 p . m. David Lackey will be leading in Prayer at 1:00 p . m . in the Chapel and at burial immediately following at Restwood Cemetery.
J.D. also fondly known as Jeremy to his family, was a bold and spirited child, although this may come to a surprise to everyone that knew him! He loved wearing his cowboy boots everywhere, and by age five mastered lip syncing to Rick Springfield while “sissy” did the flashlights all over the room in the dark for the show.
He made many childhood memories with his sister, cousins and friends; he called his friends brothers… to this day… even in the absence of sound.
As he continued to grow into his strong will and independent personality, Jeremy gathered countless loved ones, and kept even the earliest ones always close at heart.
J.D. quickly gravitated to beach life, as it was love at first sight. From pure nature, sunsets and mountain snow to seizing the city life, extraordinary experiences and sharp suits, his spirit was all around, just as it is now.
He was a dear friend to many. His passion for life and living, always fearlessly seeking another adventure, was evident in everything he sought out to do. He had a way of drawing people close to him with ease. He loved to be the life of the party always ready to laugh and have a great time making new memories.
J.D. had a saying to so many, especially family, that he would “always have your back no matter what” and he meant it.
Jeremy Duane Wilson is survived by his mother, Linda; daughter, Gianna; sister, Jennifer; brother-in-law, Jesse; nephew, Aaron; niece, Jessica, and fiancé, Stephanie. Additional family surviving J.D. include his cousins, Edward, Michael, Seve, Jace, Rachel, Amy, Dana, Eric, Robin and Donna. Other surviving family members are his aunts and uncles, Margaret, Henry, Josie, Noel, Bud and Laura.
Jeremy is preceded by his father, Aaron; aunts and uncle, Roberta, Lexa and Tom; as well as his cousin, Jacob.
Pallbearers for J.D. include Edward Botello, Michael Botello, Dale Pierce, Ryan Neal, David Lackey, and Keith Bough.
“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are messengers of overwhelming grief…and unspeakable love.” – Washington Irving
Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
