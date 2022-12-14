Ann Martin Indian passed away from this life on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends.
Ann was born on March 24, 1934 , in Valley Falls, New York , to William and Gladys Tyrrell. Ann moved to Lake Jackson, in 1974, with her husband , Thomas Charles Indian Jr. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Ann’s most important role in her life was raising her six children. She deeply loved and cherished all of her grandchildren.
She enjoyed her morning cup of coffee and diligently worked her crossword puzzles and texted her daily devotional to family and friends. She was selfless, hilarious, stubborn, loved her Poppy, happy hour, compassionate, loved to host many family birthdays and holiday get togethers where she served her famous ziti. She loved the Astros, her card games and Rummy Cube with her friends and most of all loved her faithful Lord and Savior.
Upon moving to Texas Ann got her real estate license and went to work for Talbot-Atkins-Cox. She was a member of Brazoria County Board of Realtors. She also owned a local restaurant called Applesway from 1982-1988 and was known for her quiche and broccoli/cheese soup.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Indian Jr. Her sons, Martin Tyrrell Indian and William (Will) David Indian.
Survivors include son, Thomas Charles III (Linda), of Lake Jackson; son, John Indian(Sandra), of Brazoria; daughter, Cindy (John) Ponzi, of Lake Jackson; son, Erik Indian, of Lake Jackson; as well as 11 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Honorary pallbearers include: Dennis Indian, T.J. McAvoy, John Ponzi, Joseph Ponzi, Thomas Indian IV, Joshua Hinojosa
A Celebration of Life for Ann Indian, age 88, of Lake Jackson, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at New Beginnings Community Church, 400 Dixie Drive in Lake Jackson, with Brad Cooper officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.