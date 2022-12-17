3D87B486-670D-4323-8A2C-C07E343F9547

Glen Dale (Sheephead) Howard

Following a brief illness, 12-12-2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Glen Dale Howard finished his journey on this earth passing peacefully at UTMB in Galveston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and neices, and nephews.

He is survived by his daughter, Belinda (Ben) Thacker; son, Khoury (Gina) Howard and numerous grandchildren. He was larger than life and all who knew him loved him.

He was known by many people in and around town and never met a stranger. He would give the shirt off his back to a total stranger.

Per Dad’s wishes, there will be no memorial. He will be cremated and returned to me as his final resting spot. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Angleton Animal Adoption Center

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.