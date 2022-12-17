Glen Dale (Sheephead) Howard Dec 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glen Dale (Sheephead) HowardFollowing a brief illness, 12-12-2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m. Glen Dale Howard finished his journey on this earth passing peacefully at UTMB in Galveston, Texas.He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and neices, and nephews.He is survived by his daughter, Belinda (Ben) Thacker; son, Khoury (Gina) Howard and numerous grandchildren. He was larger than life and all who knew him loved him.He was known by many people in and around town and never met a stranger. He would give the shirt off his back to a total stranger.Per Dad’s wishes, there will be no memorial. He will be cremated and returned to me as his final resting spot. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Angleton Animal Adoption Center 