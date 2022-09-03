In Loving Memory of Thomas R. Weitz, 72, of Danbury, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Pearland, Texas. He was born to Frank and Elvira (Singer) Weitz on November 20, 1949, in Victoria, Texas.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Danbury, Texas. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas, on Monday evening, September 5, 2022. The rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Thomas will be laid to rest in Bischoff Cemetery in Inez, Texas, at 2:30 p.m on Tuesday afternoon following his funeral mass.
Left to cherish Thomas memory is his granddaughter, Cristalina Bonilla; brothers, Robert, Gerald, Ronnie, Herb and Mark Weitz also left to cherish his memory is his great-grandchildren, Jacob Matthews, Aubree Torgow and Gunner Childress; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Awaiting Thomas’ arrival in Heaven were his parents, Frank and Elvira Weitz; brother, Royce Weitz; sisters, Lullia Mae Muller, Betty Weitz and Rosalee Hoser.
Honored to served as Pallbearers are Jared Weitz, Jacob Matthews, Damon Childress, Jacob Matthews Jr., Jack Marek and Malcolm Stepp.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearer is John Weitz.
The family of Thomas R. Weitz would like to send out a special thank you to his home health nurse Lauren Smith.
