Sarah Lou Jinks Smith
February 18, 1940 –
June 20, 2022
Sarah Lou Jinks Smith, 82, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. She was born on February 18, 1940, in Dallas, Texas.
Sarah married the Love of Her Life and Best Friend, Jimmy Thomas Smith on December 31, 1981. They spent 39 wonderful years together before Jimmy left us to be with our Lord.
After retiring from Dow Chemical with 29 years of employment, Sarah worked as the secretary at St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church in Brazoria, Texas. She was a member of St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church. She was an active member of the Alter Society and many additional organizations within St. Joseph Catholic Church. Helping Hands of St. Joseph was close to Sarah’s heart. She taught C.C. E. and RCIA for many years at St. Joseph. Sarah was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Sarah served as a member of the Serra Club of Brazoria County, as well as a Director of Serra International. Sarah was a member of Xi Tau Tau Sorority and Study Club of Brazoria. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sarah shared her cooking skills with her grandchildren for many years during the Brazoria County Fair Rice Cook Off and Bake Off.
Sarah is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jimmy Thomas Smith; her parents, Hadley and Ora Jinks.
She is survived by her son, Jonathan Champagne (Anita), of Brazoria, Texas; daughter, Mary Elizabeth Champagne, of Brazoria, Texas; sons, Jonathan Smith, of Brazoria, Texas; Jacob Smith, of Las Vegas, Nevada; step-daughters, Laurie Smith Groth (Michael), of Angleton, Texas and Dena Smith Ford (Will), of Sanger, Texas; brother, Hadley Jinks (Patsy), of Shepherd, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; as well as many extended family.
Services for Sarah will be held at St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church located at 219 CR 762, Brazoria, Texas. A Wake Service will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p . m . , with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church, Brazoria, Texas, officiated by Rev. Tin Pham.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sarah’s memory to St. Joseph Helping Hands, 219 CR 762, Brazoria, Texas OR Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, Texas, 77030.
The Family would like to thank - Dr. Raj Dalal, of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Houston Hospice, of Houston, Texas, for the loving care given to Sarah during her illness.
Please visit our website to leave on-line condolences at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
