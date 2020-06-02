Richard Edward Perkins
1940 — 2020
Richard Edward Perkins passed peacefully at the age of 79. He was born in Alum Creek, Texas to Vallie Mae and Lee Edward Perkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Hazel Holder.
Richard is survived by his wife, Janice Perkins; sons, Ricky Perkins (Neva), Red Perkins (Charlene), Craig Perkins (Sondra); seven grandchildren, Christopher Perkins (Rachel), Paul Perkins (Tanith), Ashley Seale (Mark), Lauren Logan (Chris), Austin Perkins (Johanna), Sam Perkins, Olivia Perkins; nine great-grandchildren, Reagan, Reid, Jackson, Lane, Grant, Parker, Perry, Luke, and Oliver;three brothers, Lee William Perkins, Robert Perkins, Johnny Perkins; and several extended family and friends.
The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Richard’s honor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.