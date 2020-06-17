Jake Robert Truitt
October 21, 1937 –
June 10, 2020
Jake Robert Truitt, of Brazoria, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 82.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in Brazoria with Pastor David Pate officiating. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time.
Jake was born October 21, 1937 in Van Vleck, Texas to Robert Allen Truitt and Carrie Mary “Dutch” Clifton. He married Nettie Louise Reaves June 22, 1958. Jake was a wonderful man. His memory will live on through the many people his love and kindness touched and the knowledge he was always happy to pass along. Even though he and Louise only had five children, he was a father figure and role model to every child he met. His contagious smile and stories will be greatly missed. Jake worked as a Roughneck in the oilfield for much of the time while his children were growing up. He retired from Riverside Country Club in 2002 after many years of service.
Jake is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Dutch Truitt; siblings, Buddy Truitt, Billy Gene Truitt, Shorty Truitt, Willie Lee Warnicky and Clariece Harlen; and three of his children, Richard Keith, Billy Ray, and Wanda Kay Truitt.
He is survived by his wife, Nettie Louise Truitt, of Brazoria; brother, Percy Ray Truitt, of Brazoria; sisters, Georgia Leona Franklin, of Brazoria and Mary Bob Hockett, of Mineola, Texas; his son, Dennis Earl Truitt, of Brazoria; and daughter, Carrie Melissa Hazelton, of Jewitt, Texas. Jake has 16 grandkids, 23 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.
