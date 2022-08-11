Kelvin Dale Williams, 59, of Angleton, peacefully departed this life on Saturday , July 30, 2022, at Spanish Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 12, 2022, from 2:00 p . m . until 7:00 p . m . at Gardner’s Funeral Home 507 W. Orange St., Angleton, T exas .
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish St., Angleton, T exas , Reverend G.R. Holland, pastor.
Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery, Angleton, Texas.
He was born to Jewel Shelton and Raymond Williams. Kelvin attended public school where he played sports which was the thrill of his life. He graduated from Angleton High School in 1981, after graduation, he attended Angelo State University where he played football in the position of Safety, and was an all-time letter winner. He graduated in 1986. Afterwards, he returned home, and begins his employment with the Brazoria County Juvenile Department - there he helped young children have a better outlook on life. He was a very special guy that loved everyone and everyone loved him. Kelvin was the life of the party. His favorite two artists were Sade and Kirk Franklin. He loved playing dominos and being around family and friends.
Kevin leaves to cherish his joyful loving memory to his grandmother, Lucinda King-Mills; mother, Jewel Shelton Crump; sons, Tywan Stewart(Kayla) and Jarrod Young; grandson, Kaymen Stewart; siblings, Carol Foley, Audrey Gentry, Ray Williams, and Clarissa Amarikwa; his special friend, Charlotte Skinner; goddaughter, Chandre Sanders(Courtnay); and grandchildren, Kourtney Sanders, and T’Shun Sanders; a host of nieces nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, T X . Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net .
