In Loving Memory o f Robert Monroe Smith, 55, of Angleton, Texas, passed away at home into the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born in Houston, Texas, on March 18, 1967, to his parents, Michael Keith and Lela (Johnson) Smith.
Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the Palms Funeral Home Chapel.
Robert was a loving husband, son, father, and Papa. He loved to fish and found pleasure in doing yardwork. He loved his beloved dog, Lilly. He worked for 10 years for TxDot in the Highway Maintenance Department. Robert could be summed up in many words, but one word the describes Robert in a whole was, love. He simply loved.
Left to cherish Robert’s memory is his wife, Shontelle (Boman) Smith whom he married on November 29, 1989, in Angleton, Texas. His children, Joshua Smith (Kailyn Cahanin) and Shelby Smith; his mom, Lela Benge; his siblings, Michael Smith, John Buckley Smith and Lori Ledbetter. Also left to cherish Robert’s memory are his most beloved grandchildren, Harley, Ellie and Forrest Smith. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Awaiting to welcome Robert to heaven was his father, Michael Keith Smith and all of his grandparents.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Robert Monroe Smith.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry Angleton, Texas 77515 (979) 849-4343.
