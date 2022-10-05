In Loving Memory of Rachel Iva Powell, of West Columbia, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 in Sweeny, Texas. She was born on June 19, 1952 in Covington, Virginia to her parents, Elmer and Peachie Cox.
Graveside services for Rachel will be held at Martin Oaks Cemetery in Lewisville Texas at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022. Rachel will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Samantha Baramki.
Left to cherish Rachel’s memory is her husband, Jay D. Powell; and her daughter, Samya Baramki Harris (husband, Todd); sisters, Marie Simmons, Pauline Simmons, and Bessie Arlian; her grandchildren, Breona Moats, Michael Swift, Samantha Swift, and Donvien Swift; her great-grandchildren, Jordan Swift, Angelleah Spears, Royalty Moats, Katalayiah Moats and Sophie Swift. Rachel is also survived by her stepchildren.
Awaiting Rachel’s arrival in Heaven is her daughter, Samantha Baramki; her parents; her siblings, Frankie I. Cox, Buddy Cox, Pete Woolridge and Audrey Cox.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsfuneralhome.com for the family of Rachel Iva Powell.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Rachel’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements lovingly fulfilled by Palms Funeral Home located at 2300 East Mulberry, Angleton, Texas 77515. (979) 849-4343.
