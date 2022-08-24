Grace Seat, 87, peacefully passed at her home in Angleton, Texas, with her husband and children by her side. Grace was the loving wife to Gale Seat, mother of four children, grandmother of nine and great - grandmother of seven.
Grace was born December 18, 1934, to Alex and Ella Lawson in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and was the youngest of nine children. She married Gale Seat on January 15, 1956, in Syracuse, New York. Grace and Gale soon moved to Danbury, Texas, where they raised their four children. Upon retirement, they moved to Angleton.
Grace loved to play cards, dominoes and other games with her family and particularly loved playing pinochle and gambling with her best friend Kathy Stephens. She also loved watching her grandchildren and great - grandchildren playing sports and other activities. She spent most of her career working for Missouri Pacific Railroad, and started a business in Danbury, G&G Ceramics.
Grace is survived by her husband, Gale Seat;her sons,David Seat, of Danbury, and Steven Seat, of Milano; her daughters,Carol Seat, of Fredericksburg, and Susan Moore, of Danbury; grandchildren,Elisabeth, Brittany, Kristy, Eric, Jessica, Timmy, Lane;and seven great-grandchildren.
Grace will be joining her two grandsons in Heaven, Joe Seat and Craig Hannum.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday , August 26, 2022, at Palms funeral home in Angleton , Texas at 4 :00 p.m .
~A heart that’s broke is a heart that’s been loved~.
