Judith Kay Payne “Judi” Woodward, of Lake Jackson, Texas, 83, passed on October 30, 2022. She was born to James Earl “Shorty” Payne and Alice Lillian McComas Payne on April 19, 1939, in Hinton, West Virginia.
Judi graduated from Hinton High School, Hinton, West Virginia in May 1957.
She attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, Montgomery, West Virginia from 1957-1959 earning an Associates in Science, Secretarial Science. While at Tech, Judi was a member of Phi Mu Gamma Sorority and was Homecoming attendant.
Following graduation from college, Judi acquired a position with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington, D.C., under the Director, John Edgar Hoover. She would continue her employment with the FBI from 1959-1965, eventually moving to the bureau office in Atlanta, Georgia, and retiring to raise a family.
Judi moved with husband, Woody Woodward, and daughters Jill and Jana to Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1968. In the 70’s, Judi was an honored member of the Lake Jackson, Texas Jaycee-ettes. She was a homemaker during this period, including moving with her family overseas to London, England and Yeo-Su, South Korea from 1977-1980. Upon the family’s return from overseas, Judi worked for Joske’s/Dillards and retired after 20+ years with the company.
Judi was preceded in death by her parents, her infant grandson, Cormac James Saunderson of Littleton, Colorado, and the father of her children, James David “Woody” Woodward of Judsonia, Arkansas.
Judi is survived by her daughters, Jill Woodward Saunderson of Parker, Colorado, and Jana Kay Reynolds (Jeff) of Lake Jackson, Texas. Grandchildren, Cameron James Saunderson and Ashton Bella Saunderson, both of Parker, Colorado. Amy Gwendolyn Reynolds of Boston, Massachusetts, and Erin Elizabeth Reynolds, of Lake Jackson, Texas. Her siblings, Michael E. Payne (Janet) of Holly Ridge, North Carolina and Rebecca Payne McCoy of London, Ohio. And, numerous nieces and nephews.
Judi will be laid to rest at a later date with her parents in the mountains of Hinton, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
