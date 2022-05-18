Jay Elliott Brooks was born on October 3, 1962, in Freeport, Texas, to JE Brooks and JoAnn Deerman Brooks. He passed from his earthly life into eternal rest on May 7, 2022, with his family by his side.
Jay graduated from Angleton High School in 1981, and attended TSTI in Waco and later graduated from the Police Academy at the top of his class. He moved to Huntsville, Texas, and had a 25 plus year career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He retired last March. Jay loved to fish, hunt, rodeo and race cars in his younger years. His greatest joy was his daughter, Maggie.
Jay is preceded in death by his father, JE Brooks; grandparents, Red and Mercie Deerman and Jeff and Eva Brooks; father, David Calvin Hendricks, II; brother, David Calvin Hendricks, III; and his uncle, Walt “Bo” Deerman; along with many other loving relatives who have gone before him.
Jay is survived by his mother, JoAnn Brooks Hendricks Mayo (Al); his daughter, Margaret (Maggie) Olivia Brooks; brothers, Philip Lance Brooks (Tammy) and Owen Keith Hendricks. He is also survived by aunt, Claire Brooks Cadenhead (Earl) and aunt, Mary Deerman; along with many loving cousins; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the Jerry Powell family, whom he loved dearly.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, May 22, 2022 , at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Freeport, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1307 W. 5th Street, Freeport, Texas 77541, or the charity of your choice.
