Adriana Perez Najera Moreno, 50, of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the early morning hours at UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus. Adriana was born in Sabinas, Mexico, to her parents Roberto and Concepcion (Campos) Calzada on December 13, 1971.
Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation on Friday, evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home with the rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. Adriana will be laid to rest in the Angleton Cemetery.
Adriana was a loving mother and mother-in-law to her daughter, Isamar and husband, Timothy and loving grandmother to her grandson, Cayson. Adriana loved her job at Baker Hughes where she was an Instrument Technician. If you look up the description of a hard worker in the dictionary, you will see Adriana’s name in the description. Adriana was the epitome of a hard worker. She took pride in her doing her job well. Adriana loved everyone she met and was nice to everyone. She enjoyed going to see her favorite musical artist, Luis Miguel in concert. Adriana was an avid Astro’s fan, and she loved her family dog, Chewie. Adriana loved travelling back home to Mexico when she could.
Left to cherish Adriana’s memory is her daughter, Isamar and husband, Timothy; her mother, Concepcion Calzada; her grandson, Cayson Brownfield; her siblings, Robert Calzada, Roxana Salazar (Manuel) and Basilio Calzada, and her nieces and nephews, Sabin Calzada, Julian Calzada, Mariana Calzada, Savannah Salazar, Manuel Salazar, Gabriel Calzada and Nicholas Calzada.
Adriana was preceded in death by her father, Roberto Calzada.
