Barbara Bond Westmoreland May
November 25, 1947 –
June 5, 2020
Barbara Bond May, 72, of Lakeway, Texas passed away on June 5, 2020. Born in Austin, Texas on November 25, 1947, she was raised in Freeport, Texas. Barbara graduated from Brazosport High School in 1966. That same year she was crowned Miss Brazosport and went on to compete in the Miss Texas Pageant. Barbara led the varsity cheerleading squad, sang alto in the school choir and was the lead in her high school musical, “Bye, Bye Birdie.” Barbara enrolled in the College of Education at The University of Texas at Austin. As the story goes, she donned cut-offs and lasted one day as a “hippie”. Barbara raised two children with her first husband, Steve Westmoreland. Following her divorce from Steve, Barbara was re-introduced to high school friend, Edward “Eddie” May, whom she married in 1991. Barbara resumed her education at the University of Texas at Austin, earning a Bachelors of Social Work degree in 1997.
Barbara was admired for her beauty inside and out and adored for how she made people feel. She was fun! Her love of caregiving extended well into her later life. Even as a patient at her memory care residence, she assumed the role of caretaker, tirelessly assisting her peers. Barbara was a beacon of light; entertaining and enjoying all of those around her. While dementia may have ravaged her memory and her abilities, it never seized Barbara’s beautiful smile nor the warm squeeze of her hand that she readily offered to all around her.
Barbara is preceded in death by her father, George Claude Bond; her mother, Margaret Bond; her first husband, Steve Westmoreland.
She is survived by her husband, Edward May; daughter, Wendy Westmoreland Konradi; son, Jason Westmoreland; son-in-law, Michael Konradi; daughter-in-law, Lisa Galo Westmoreland; grandchildren, Camden Konradi, Carrigan Konradi, Kelsie Westmoreland, Alexander Westmoreland; brother, Terry Bond; sister-in-law, Deena Bond.
Due to current CDC restrictions, private services will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The University of Texas at Dallas Center for Brain Health, HCM Hospice, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas.
E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.