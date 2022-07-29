Jimmie Thomas Rosenkranz, Jr., of Conroe, Texas, went to be with the Lord , on July 22, 2022, in Huntsville, Texas, after a courageous fight with stage 4 renal cell carcinoma. He was surrounded by his loving family as he began his heavenly journey.
Jimmie was retired from Southwestern Bell and had closed Quality Phones, the phone installation company he started, after his retirement from SWB. In retirement, he assisted his two sons, Jeff and Michael, with their security business, SCI Alarms, in Conroe, Texas. His sons say much of their success is because Jim taught them everything he knew and was always ready to “climb a ladder to secure the wires”. In his free time, Jim always had a project in the works that would make something run better, like the bright orange Jim Dandy tractor from his dad, or he was playing a familiar song on his guitar. Jim was a kind and compassionate person and was always willing to help anyone he could. He loved spending time with his family whenever he wasn’t working on a project.
Jimmie was born to Jimmie Thomas, Sr. and Mary Grace Rosenkranz in Freeport, Texas, on September 5, 1951.
He is survived by his wife,Clara Meyer Rosenkranz;his daughter,Jennifer Neumann; sons,Jeffery Rosenkranz and wife, Angela; Michael Rosenkranz and wife, Rae; Daniel Rosenkranz; step-children,Troy Crownover and Meagan McFarland and husband,Derrick; and grandchildren, Travis Neumann, and wife,Chloe; and Christopher Neumann; Kayli and Abby Rosenkranz; Casen and Granger Rosenkranz; Troy Kennedy and Isabella, Yvonne, and Allayah McFarland; great-grandchildren,Weston, Barrett, and Coen; his mother, Grace; sister,Gwen O’Barr and husband,Bill; sister,Monica Hammond;and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father; Jimmie, Sr.; and brother, Larry Rosenkranz.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Heritage Oak Funeral Home, 1080 Interstate 45 South, Huntsville, Texas 77340.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.