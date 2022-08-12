Mary Yvonne Knox Warner passed away with God’s blessings on August 9, 2022. She was born in Madisonville, Texas, to Marvin Dean Knox and Joye Elizabeth Burr Knox on April 9, 1930.
On September 12, 1947 she married the love of her life, Charles O. Warner III (Charlie).
Yvonne loved her family dearly. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and Christian. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, fishing, and gardening. She had such a green thumb, her family always said she could make a dead stick grow.
Yvonne was a member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church and a proud member of The Daughters of the King.
Yvonne is preceded in her death by her parents, Marvin and Joye Knox; her husband, Charlie Warner III; son, Charlie Warner IV; daughter, Carole Collins; brothers, Wilton Knox and Jerry Knox.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Elaine Hegglund (Bernie), Hot Springs, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Rita Robinette Warner, Huntsville, Texas, Bobby Warner (Brenda) Conroe, Texas, and Becky Hlavaty (Mark) Mico, Texas; grandchildren, Lorin Gundy, Tracy Hegglund (Kris Mason), Bradley Warner, Ryan Warner, Adam Collins (Tammie Myers), Lee Warner (DJ), Monica Clayton (Steve), Kaysie DuBois (Justin); and her great-grandchildren, Riley Warner, Colton Warner, Maddie Collins, Gracie Collins, Kelsie Myers, Tony Clayton, Cheyenne DuBois and Danielle DuBois.
All services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 E. Chenango, Angleton, Texas. Officiants will be Fr. Travis Smith and Fr. Preston Weatherly. The Visitation/Viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by services at 2:00 p.m. Additional Visitation will be held in the Parrish Hall at Holy Comforter following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Comforter Episcopal Church or a charity of your choice.
