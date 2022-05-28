Peggy Jean Danford Ducroz, 86, formerly of Brazoria, Texas, passed away May 25, 2022 in Texarkana Texas.
She enjoyed her years working as a Sorority Mom at University of Texas in Austin, Texas, for the Tri Delta and Pi Beta Phi at Texas A&M College Station, Texas.
Her surviving family includes her sister, JoAnn West; daughter, Pam (Scott) Barber, Keith (Veleta) Ducroz; grandchildren, Justin (Carolina), Travis (Tally), Kristen (Brandon), Addie, Lisa (Shane) Matt (Crystal); great-grandchildren, Maddie, Ryan, Preston, Parker, Emerson, Raeleigh, Hannah and Hunter; bonus children, Mike (Janet) French, Cheri (Larry) Geserick, Cindy French, Bubba Fink; many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her mother and father, Henry and Callie Ruth Danford; brother, Billy Danford; brother-in-law, JL West; nephew, Billy G. Danford; and great-granddaughter, Amber.
A graveside service will be held at the Old Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. There will a gathering at the Heritage Civic Center in West Columbia between 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The family requests any donations be made in memory of Peggy Ducroz to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Buchanan United Methodist Church, 5115 S. Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas 75501.
