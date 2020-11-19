David Green
Funeral Services for David Green, 92, of Cedar Lane, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 244 CR 160, Cedar Lane, Texas. There will be a viewing on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Shaun’s Mortuary, from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.