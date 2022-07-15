Graveside services for Vestie Ree Austin, 87, of Brazoria, will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Mims Cemetery in Brazoria with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating.
She passed away at her residence on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Vestie was a member of Zion Temple A.M.E. Church and loved gardening.
She was preceded her in death by her parents, George Helm, Sr. and Nettie Helm; and husband, Howard Austin.
She leaves to cherish her memories; sons, Larry Helm (Marilynn), of Sugarland, Robert Helm, Sr. (Ola), of Lake Jackson and Darrell Austin, Sr. (Gaye), of Houston; daughter, Ollie Groves, of Houston; sister, Jessie Helm, of Brazoria; brother, George Helm, Jr. (Lucille), of Lake Jackson; best friends, Espinola Grice, Herma Tolbert and Mary Johnson; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Paul Chadwick, Willie Isom, La Curtis Groves, Darrell Austin, Jr., Marvelous Johnson and Robert Jay Helm, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.