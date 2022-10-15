Susan Webb Jurecka
October 20, 1969 –
October 12, 2022
On October 12, 2022, Susan Webb Jurecka joined our Father in Heaven. Our hearts are sorrowed but we rejoice in knowing she is now pain free and dancing with Jesus.
Susan was born to H. Lynn Webb and Eddie Webb on October 20, 1969, in Pecos, Texas. She was raised in Barstow, Texas, before her family relocated to the Brazosport Area. She attended Brazosport High School. Susan was employed by H.E.B. Grocery in various positions for 32 years.
Strong. The one word that most folks would use to describe Susan even after just meeting her briefly. Susan lost her fight with cancer during her third battle. Although she was ill, she was determined not to let it get in the way of raising her family. Susan enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed travel, spending time at Lake Livingston on Jet Skis, watching movies (especially musicals), attending shows at the 1894 Grand Opera House in Galveston, attending local concerts and dancing at the Lake Jackson Civic Center and Angleton Veterans Park.
Susan was very active in her community over the years. Susan was very supportive of her family and because of that, it extended out to the community across many religious faiths. First and foremost she served the Lord by serving others. She was a member of First Baptist Church Lake Jackson. She served at many church functions, but her favorite activity was working with toddlers at Sunday School at FBLJ. She began working in the ministry when her daughters attended and served here for almost 20 years before relocating to San Antonio area for work. She coached a Lake Jackson Little League team and was one of the first female umpires. She was involved with Lake Jackson Soccer Club for about 17 years coaching several teams and serving on the board. She volunteered with Cub Scouts at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. She assisted Knights of Columbus #6812 by helping sell plates during the Lenten fish fries at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Susan also performed public relations work with the Lake Jackson HEB by participating in parades (including float design and preparation), community outreach at city events, Easter egg hunts, and face-painting events for children.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Thomas “TJ” Jurecka, of Lake Jackson; her mother, Eddie Webb, of Fort Worth, Texas; brother, Dr. Robert Webb and his wife, Deborah, of Kaufman, Texas; her sister, Mona Passignano and her husband, Michael, of Fort Worth, Texas; her son, Michael Fagan and wife, Kristy, of Brazoria, Texas; her daughters, Cecilie Jurecka and Kendall Jurecka, of San Marcos, Texas; and countless other family members whom she loved very much.
She is preceded in death by her father, H. Lynn Webb.
Visitation will be held at Stroud Funeral Home Friday, October 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Christian Funeral Service will be at First Baptist Lake Jackson, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Graveside service will be at Pavelka Cemetery, Mart near Waco, Texas , at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday , October 18, 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project of the Center for Conservation and Research (CCR) at San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary’s Street, San Antonio, Texas 78212-3199 (sazoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/11) or MD Anderson’s Children’s Art Project, 6900 Fannin St, Houston, Texas 77030, (Childrensartproject.org).
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com .
