Edith Lorene Griffin died July 1, 2022, in Lake Jackson, Texas. Lorene was born in Port Arthur, Texas, to Claude and Clara Smith on October 6, 1930.
Lorene graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1948. That was the same year she married fellow classmate Cecil R. Griffin.
Lorene went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. When she and Cecil moved to Freeport, Texas, she transferred to Freeport.
They moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, in 1953. They already had two sons, Larry and Michael. Their daughter, Melissa was born after the move.
In 1962, Lorene went to work for Dow Chemical. She worked there until her retirement in 1988.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Griffin; and her two brothers, Bob and Fred Smith.
She is survived by her children and their spouses; Larry and Deb Griffin, of Alvin, Texas, Michael and Judy Griffin, of Brenham, Texas, and Melissa and David Adams, of Lake Jackson, Texas; four grandchildren, Steven and Suzanne Griffin, Amy Griffin, Jonathan Adams, Sarah and Steven Richter; and five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Hayleigh, and Taylor Griffin, Eli, and Evan Richter; also by close friends, Max and Alice Royalty.
As per Lorene’s wishes there will not be a formal service.
The family will meet in the future for a private burial of her ashes.
