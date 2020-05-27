Elizabeth (Betty) Josephine Veitenheimer Waters
September 26, 1938 –
May 23, 2020
Elizabeth (Betty) Josephine Veitenheimer Waters, age 81, of Lake Jackson, Texas, was called home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Due to the current pandemic situation, the family elected to have a private funeral service. Interment will be at a later date in Betty’s hometown of Windthorst, Texas.
Betty was born September 26, 1938, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Humpert Veitenheimer in Windthorst where she was raised. She graduated from the University of Dallas in 1961 and worked for the Internal Revenue Service for eight years before being in the income tax business for the last 48 years.
She was married to Donald David Waters on November 24, 1962 in Windthorst, Texas. Betty was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and could often be found on the back pew, rosary in hand. She loved her grandkids and could always be counted on when life called for prayers. Betty loved people and enjoyed chatting with her clients. She also enjoyed spending time at their beach house, digging in her vegetable garden, and going to the casino.
Survivors include her husband, David Waters; daughter, Mary Waters and fiancé, Larry Waguespack; two sons, Donnie Waters, Steve Waters and wife, Cynthia; four sisters, Caroline Anderle, of Lake Arrowhead, Cordella Berend, of Windthorst, Francie Scheffe, of Amarillo, Adelaide Lentz and husband, Fred, of Wichita Falls; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Veitenheimer, of Bedford, and Ann Veitenheimer, of Windthorst. Betty’s seven grandchildren include Stormy, Mark, Colby, Amanda, Chance, Wade, and Morgan.
Betty was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leon Veitenheimer, Ed Veitenheimer, and Al Veitenheimer; three brothers-in-law, Hank Scheffe, LeRoy Anderle, Alfred Berend, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Alvina Veitenheimer.
A Visitation will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Thursday May 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary starting at 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity in Betty’s name.
