Betsy Bennett Wall, 73, of Angleton passed away on October 28, 2022, in Galveston. Betsy gracefully entered this world on July 13, 1949, in Angleton when she was born to Charles “Chock” and Ella Frances (Golden) Bennett.
Betsy enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. She loved coming home after work to her dogs and spoiling them. Betsy worked as a Court Coordinator for the 133rd District Court of Harris County. This was her passion. She loved everything she did and more importantly love everyone she worked with.
Those that preceded her in death include father, Chock Bennett; mother, Frances Bennett; sister, Ann Hines; husband, Michael Wall; step-son, Chris Wall.
L eft to treasure an abundance of memories include her children, (typically placed in birth order) Chock Taylor and wife, Dalaina, of Lufkin, Texas, Libby Taylor, of Angleton, Texas, David Taylor and wife, Michelle, of Montgomery, Texas; brother-in-law, Tommy Hines, of Missouri City, Texas; grandchildren, Chase Taylor, Cameron Taylor, Brodie Rackley, Mason Taylor, and Clay Taylor; great-grandchildren, Emmitt and Briggs Taylor; nieces and nephews, Lisa Hines, Amy Curtis and husband, Robert, and Wesley Hines; her best friend, judge jaclane McFarland; her highschool best friend Sara Frances McDonald; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Angleton Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Chase Taylor, Cameron Taylor, Brodie Rackley, Mason Taylor, Clay Taylor, and Wesley Hines. Honorary pallbearers: 133rd District Court Staff.
