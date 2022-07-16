Memorial services for Donald George McAda, Jr., age 64, of Lufkin, will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute, Texas. Graveside inurnment will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Angleton Cemetery
Donald George McAda, Jr. was born July 31, 1957, in Freeport, Texas, to Donald George McAda, Sr., and Martha Rose.
On July 11, 2022, Donald George McAda, Jr. gained his wings. Donnie as most called him, Buddy as his family called him.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda McAda; daughters; Deanna Kolenc (Matt), and Sherri Rader (Danny); grandchildren, Maxwell Kolenc, Cody Rader (Melissa), Jessica Brown, Kaylie Ganstine, and Megan Martin. Donnie is also survived by his mother,Martha Rose and step-mother,Deanie McAda-Honeycutt; sisters, Donna Kay Levee, Deborah Luycx (Joe), Doanie Roundtree (Todd), DeeDee McAda-Lodrigue, Melanie Ann Holt (Gloria), Sherry Rose and Lisa Rickey-Espinoza (Edward) and Johnny Runnels (Anna).Donnie has ten great-grandchildren that will miss their Papa very much. His brother-in-laws, Ray Peavy (Linda), Don Ince (Darnell) with whom he enjoyed singing karaokeandspreading Christmas cheer.
Donnie was preceded by his father, Donald George McAda, Sr., and his daughter, Kasi Renee Rader, and step-dad, Bruce Rowdy Rose.
Donnie was employed with Dow Chemical for 30 plus years and Olin for five years before he retired in 2020. From there, Donnie and Linda moved to Lufkin and found their forever home.
Although a junior, Donnie was a genuine original. Blessed with a quick wit, an abundance of common sense, and a kind heart. Donnie was the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back or a punch in the nose, whichever you needed most at the time.
He loved his 1931 Ford he called “Martha” and his Harley, “Stella”. He loved to go riding on his bike with his best buddy, Glenn Lenderman. He had a lot of good friends he met in Lufkin, and enjoyed the times spent with them.
Linda, his wife, always said he was a jack of all trades and could do anything. You will forever be missed. Coffee won’t be the same in the mornings setting on our patio. Rest in peace, my love.
