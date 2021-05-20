Larry Wayne Hall Jr.

Richwood, TX (77531)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.