Herminia “ Ms. Mini ” Trevino was born on April 6, 1944 , in Angleton, Texas to Epigmenio and Sara Trevino. She passed away on August 2, 2022 , at home with her family.
She graduated from Brazosport High School in 1962. She worked at Intermedics in Freeport, for many years. She found her work home at Pizza Hut in Lake Jackson, where she worked for 27 years. Mini retired from waitressing in 2018. Mini had such a huge heart and her home was a safe haven to many who needed her help. She loved to dance and passed her love of dancing to her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted Mom, Grandma, Memaw, and Gigi who will be missed tremendously by her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Shorty and Sara Trevino; her siblings, Patsy, Irma, Eloy, Eli, Epigmenio Jr., Eddie, and Mary; along with her baby granddaughter, Michelle Moreno.
She is survived by her brother, Alex Trevino (Jody); her children, Martin DeLeon (Cindy), Victor Hernandez (Karen), Veronica Palmer (Mark), and Monica Hairston (Steven); 20 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren; along with her loving fur baby Jammer.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Palms Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Triumph Church in Angleton, with Pastor Ryan Olivier officiating.
Pallbearers are Martin D. DeLeon, AJ Gutierrez, Christopher Villalobos, Mark Palmer, Jr., Cayleb Aldrich and Christian Adkins. Honorary pallbearers are her remaining grandsons and great-grandsons.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jason Willis and staff at MD Anderson League City, Angel’s Hospice in Bay City, Pastor Ryan and Triumph Church and Father Khoi Le of Holy Trinity Church.
