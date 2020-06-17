Wanda Blake
February 8, 1943 –
June 13, 2020
Wanda Blake, of Freeport, Texas passed away on June 13, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born to Joe Mack and Lillie Mae Whitten on February 8, 1943 in Overton, Texas.
Wanda graduated from Aldine HS in 1961. She married the love of her life, R.B. Blake in Houston, Texas on November 3, 1962. They had one daughter, one granddaughter and two great-granddaughters.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, RB Blake; daughter, Ricki Lynn Martin; parents, Joe Mack and Lillie Mae Whitten; siblings, Charlene Hahn, Jesse Whitten, Princess Walls, Lenora White, Alene Armstrong, Wallace Whitten, and Angie Gibbs.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Lanea Jones and husband, Bobby; great-granddaughters, Madison Rose and Ava Grace Jones; sister, Barbara Sheffield; and brothers, Danny Whitten and Enoch Whitten.
Wanda’s greatest passion was spending time with her great-granddaughters. She loved attending and watching any activities they took part in. She also cherished just spending time with them; playing games, playing outside together and everything in between.
Serving as pallbearers are Travis Gunnels, Bobby Jones, Kenny Chaney, Lester Moody, Danny Whitten, and Donald Sheffield. Honorary pallbearers are Enoch Whitten and Cpt. Jack Hammonds.
A visitation will be held at Brazos Pointe Fellowship in Lake Jackson, Texas on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 2:00 p.m. Cemetery services will be held at Restwood Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service.
