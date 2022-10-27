Nancy Cheek Weaver
October 7, 1937 –
October 21, 2022
Nancy Cheek Weaver of Lake Jackson, Texas , died peacefully on October 21, 2022, surrounded by her family and pastor. She had recently celebrated her 85th birthday.
Nancy was born in Newgulf, Texas, on October 7, 1937, to James and Margaret Cheek. She attended Boling High School and graduated in 1956. Following high school, Nancy attended the University of Texas, in Austin, where she was recognized for her outstanding academic achievements and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society in 1959. Nancy earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Bacteriology with honors. She was proud of her time as a resident advisor at Littlefield dormitory.
Nancy married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart, Bobby Weaver, on September 6, 1958, in Beaumont, Texas, while they were both attending the University of Texas. After graduation, Nancy worked for the Texas State Health Department while Bobby finished his Chemical Engineering degree. Upon his graduation, Nancy and Bobby moved to Lake Jackson, in February of 1961, where Bobby began work for the Dow Chemical Company. Shortly thereafter they started their family.
As most know, Bobby and Nancy’s childrearing had two phases: “the boys” and “the girls”. Nancy, who was a natural born servant-leader in all aspects of life, was the definition of an involved and loving mother. As the mother of John and James, Nancy served as Den Mother and Leadership Trainer for Cub Scouts, chaired the committee for the regional Scout Olympics, sewed on countless Boy Scout patches and washed endless athletic uniforms. At the age of 38, Nancy was shocked and delighted to discover that her “flu” was actually a pregnancy. After Mary was born, they welcomed a second daughter, Allyson, two years later. Nancy transitioned seamlessly to being a girl mom as she shuttled her daughters to dance, music lessons (piano, flute, violin), and served as Girl Scout Cookie Mom. She was named Katy ISD Volunteer of the Year which exemplified the countless hours she devoted to support clubs, band, orchestra, drill team, and other organizations her children were involved in. Nancy challenged and encouraged her children to grow academically and spiritually. She was passionate about improving the schools they attended, helping with homework, and instilling a love for fine arts, history, science, and nature. She was involved in leading Vacation Bible School and teaching Sunday School as well.
In addition to her devotion to her family, Nancy was an active church member in every community she lived as well as a volunteer in local charities. She used her leadership skills and talents to teach Disciple Bible Study, lead other classes and serve on Advisory Boards and several building committees. In Lake Jackson specifically, she supported River of Hope, Pregnancy Help Center and Faith in Action in a variety of ways.
Nancy and Bobby enjoyed building several personal homes together over the years, and this led them into a home building business after Bobby’s retirement from Dow. Nancy loved finding house plans and collaborating on designs, making décor selections, and working with clients. She kept things organized for her fast-paced husband and managed all of the accounting for a number of years. When not working, Nancy and Bobby enjoyed family trips to their ranch in Junction, Texas; travel to Hawaii and Park City, Utah; and family gatherings at rented beach houses.
Being Granny to ten grandchildren was one of Nancy’s greatest joys. She took time to truly know each of them and often gave insights to their parents when she saw a want or need through her keen observations. Granny made sure her grandchildren had opportunities to enjoy fine arts and other interests as well as ensured they all had their favorite foods or a sweet gift on special occasions. She was the ultimate gift giver.
Nancy was an avid puzzler until her last days and most of her family was pulled in to work on them for hours at a time. She also loved to play cards and games with her family and especially enjoyed teaching (and beating) her grandchildren over the years.
Nancy had an amazing gift of unconditionally loving people. If she loved you, she loved your people. This made all that joined the family through marriage feel like one of her own as well as their family and friends. This love extended to her good friends and their friends. So many have reached out to the family to say how much Nancy impacted their lives because she listened, encouraged, and loved them so well.
To summarize, the thread of Nancy’s life was characterized by servant-leadership and unconditional love. Her faith in Christ was lived out by action and her legacy will inspire all of us to live life more like she did.
The family is deeply grateful to her caretaker over the last 5 years, Maria Morgan. She is a gift to our entire family as she walked with Nancy through these final years. We are also grateful to many from Care Builders (Vanessa, Kandi, Misty, and others) and her “night aide”, Janie Navarrete.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Weaver; and her children, John Weaver (Patti), James Weaver (Barbara), Mary Kynard (Ryan) and Allyson Hall (Ryan). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren Margaret Crow (Cory), Elissa Weaver, Bobby Weaver, II (Madison), Andrew Weaver, Laura Herring (Carter), Maryn Hall, Keely Kynard, Jack Kynard, Bella Hall, and Brodie Hall.
A Service Celebrating Nancy’s Life will be held at eleven o’clock on the morning of Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Lake Jackson with Rev. Dr. Alan Trafford officiating. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Nancy’s honor to your charity of choice.
