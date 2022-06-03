Bill Keith (BK) Bruce
June 23, 1930 –
May 24, 2022
Bill was born in Drumright , Oklahoma , to parents George and Nellie Bruce. It was there that he met the love of his life, Pauline Freels. He and Pauline were childhood sweethearts and married in 1950. Being from a small town, they had many life long friends that they enjoyed camping, fishing, playing games and raising their children alongside.
In 1951 , Bill joined the Army, where he proudly served his country in the Korean War. His first child, Carol was born while he was away at war. After his arrival back in Drumright, he and Pauline had four more children, Keith, Dennis, Randy and Elaine. In 1961 , Bill moved his family to Odessa, Texas , where their last child, Cheryl Jean was born. After accepting a job in 1967 , with Dow Chemical, Bill moved his family to Lake Jackson, Texas, where he resided for the remainder of his life. During his Shift Foreman years at the Dow Mag Cells, his “Mag Hands” were entertained by his tall tales and an occasional pot of beans that Bill made especially for them.
Dad loved the Texas Gulf Coast and saltwater fishing. The beach was one of his favorite places to be, whether it be to fish or to metal detect. He found many “treasures” as he called them, even though most were just broken trinkets or crusty coins. Dad never discarded a treasure; each one found a new home in his collection. He loved deer hunting with the guys. The time spent around a campfire with a good pot of beans and the camaraderie of fellow hunters was enjoyed just as much as the actual deer hunt itself.
Through the years dad had the pleasure of being on several deer leases, from East Texas Piney Woods to the Texas Hill Country. The hunting and fishing trips included his boys, brother, and nephews. One nephew in particular, Gary, always made the trip and the stories a little more eventful. Oh, the stories they could tell! Dad was a member of the Harris Reservoir fishing club where he and his many friends enjoyed catching and frying up the catch of the day. It was known among the other fishermen that “fish trembled at his name”.
Dad was also a prosperous gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends and neighbors. Dad was affectionately called “Encyclopedia Brain” as he seemed to know a little something about just about everything. No matter the subject, he always had the answer. If you ever needed to find him to ask a question or just have a good chat, you could find him sitting in his “nest”, his favorite place to watch the world go by.
After retirement in 1991 , dad and mom were able to travel around the United States, enjoying God’s beauty through the windshield of their pickup truck. They had a cab over camper with cots, a percolator coffee pot and a potty bucket. That was all a person needed, a place to lay down and a good cup of coffee. They enjoyed a simple life together and loved every minute of it.
After 46 years of marriage and the loss of his beloved Pauline, Bill eventually found companionship in his very special friend, June Hopkins. They were able to spend their golden years together traveling, card playing, eating out and keeping tabs on one another with their daily phone calls.
On May 24, 2022 , dad found his true treasure in heaven, as he was reunited with mom and all of those that God had already called home.
Bill is preceded in death by his sweetheart, Pauline; and three children, Carol, Dennis and Randy; brother, Jack Bruce; and sister, Phyllis Kirchoff.
He is survived by his remaining three children, Keith Bruce, Elaine (Allen) McGehee and Cheryl (Mario) Cuellar. He called Cheryl his “angel”, as she took him into her home and lovingly cared for him throughout the last year of his life, which turned out to be a blessing, as God allowed us all this extra time to make lasting memories with dad. He is also survived by his very special friend, June Hopkins; older and even smarter sister, Nadean Brannon; son-in-law, Bobby Koenig; daughters-in-law, Cindy Bruce and Terry Bruce; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.
Services followed by a visitation with dinner will be held on Sunday, June 5 , 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute , Texas.
Pallbearers are grandsons, Jason Bruce, Shawn Barnhill, Jeremy Bruce, Justin Bruce and Steffan Payne.
The family would like to thank the staff of Divinity Hospice and Revered Texan and friend of 57 years, Susan Moore for her visits and prayers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.