Jerry Perkins
Funeral services for Jerry Perkins, 82, of Angleton will be private at Lakewood Funeral Chapel. Chaplin Tim Edwards will be officiating. Interment will be held at Restwood Cemetery.
Jerry retired as a band director from Alvin Community College for 37 years. He received a degree from Sam Houston State University in music, he also joined the U.S. Army and played in the military band in Washington D.C.
Survivors include current wife, Sheila; former wife, Linda Perkins; son, Kit Perkins; daughter, Gigi Gregersen (Beau); grandchildren, D’Jango and LuLu; step-daughter, Deanna Arnold (Butch) and their family.
Preceded by parents, Charles and Gertrude Perkins; and brother; Dennis “Perk” Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to ASPCA.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel (979) 297-6464.
Online condolences may be made to the family at lakewoodfuneral chapel.com.
