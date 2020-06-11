George Bernard Lambert, Jr.
George Bernard Lambert, Jr., 88 , of Angleton passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born to George and Aline Lambert in Frost, Texas.
A public Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Danbury Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. followed by Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Rosehill Cemetery in Blooming Grove, Texas at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020.
George was a real life cowboy. He loved telling amazing stories about the good ol’ days. He was an Iron Worker who worked hard at everything he did. He spent many hours on the dance floor with his beloved wife, Pat. He cherished all the time spent with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was a life long gardener known for his delicious vegetables. You could always count on seeing a little spotted dog in his lap and by his side every day. He never met a stranger. Everyone was welcome. He would greet you with a smile and a twinkle in his eye. The kind of man who took care of everything and everyone. He will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob Lambert; and his daughter, Janet Morrow.
George is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his brother, Jerry Lambert; his son, Allen Lambert and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Bebo Lambert and wife, Misti, Ryan Lambert, Bryan Lambert and Peter Grunden, Brandy Brown and husband, Brandon, Kendra Hernandez and husband, Homer, Janna Slaughter and husband, Bobby; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Mylie, Maren, Chandler, Robert, Bryson, Brynlee, Elaina, Rylie, Mia; and one great- great-grandchild, Cash. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home - Angleton, Texas
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.