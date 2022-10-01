Edward W. (Bill) Leshikar, Jr.
October 9, 1933 –
September 28, 2022
Bill Leshikar ran into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old. While his family is going to miss him greatly, “we do not grieve as those who have no hope” (1 Thessalonians 4:13) – praise God! He spent a lifetime laying a foundation of love as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lake Jackson, 404 Azalea St., Lake Jackson, Texas, 77566 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Dr. Lynne Settlemyre.
Bill was born in Elgin, Texas, on October 9, 1933, to Edward and Ruth Leshikar. Bill’s father eventually moved his family to the Brazosport area in 1941 to work for Dow Chemical, laying a foundation of stability for future generations.
Bill graduated from Brazosport High School in 1952 where “his friendly grin and energetic disposition earned “Muscles” the title of most likely to succeed.” He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas which led him to a successful career with Dow Chemical (retired 1991).
Bill met “the most beautiful woman in the world,” Clara Lee (Curly) May, on a blind date set up by their best friends, Donna Fleming, and Tommy Lasseter. They were married January 10, 1959 and have loved each other dearly for 63 years! Some of the things that Bill loved most included his family, telling stories, serving the community through the Optimist Club and his church, college sports (Hook ‘em Horns), golfing and traveling with his GOLK group. He loved his weekly bible studies with his men’s group and enjoyed his lifelong friendships. These friends will surround Curly with loving support as she learns to carry on until they meet again!
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved grandson, David Leshikar.
He is survived by his devoted children, Steven Leshikar and wife, Chrissie, of Lake Jackson; Judy Leshikar, of Sealy; Beth Brannan Neely and husband, Brett, of Austin; his grandchildren include Amanda Leito (husband, James), Elizabeth Leshikar, Blake Brannan (wife, Ally), Travis Brannan; and his bonus grandson, Scott Neely; his great-grandchildren, Jay and Olivia Leito.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his longtime friends and bible study group Jim Gorsuch, Bill Oelfke, Max Mays, Warren Kolar, Mike Pope, David Swisher, Dennis McConnell and David Melass.
If you desire to make a donation in Bill’s memory, the Methodist Children’s Home was near and dear to his heart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.